Watauga, TX
6108 Stardust Drive S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6108 Stardust Drive S

6108 Stardust Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Stardust Drive South, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very well maintained home - beautiful hardwoods in all bedrooms. Charming private backyard.
Pets on a case by case basis, 1 small pet under 25lbs. $350 Non-returnable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have any available units?
6108 Stardust Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 6108 Stardust Drive S have?
Some of 6108 Stardust Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Stardust Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Stardust Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Stardust Drive S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 Stardust Drive S is pet friendly.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 6108 Stardust Drive S offers parking.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 Stardust Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have a pool?
No, 6108 Stardust Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have accessible units?
No, 6108 Stardust Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Stardust Drive S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 Stardust Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.

