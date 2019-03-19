Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6108 Stardust Drive S
6108 Stardust Drive South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6108 Stardust Drive South, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very well maintained home - beautiful hardwoods in all bedrooms. Charming private backyard.
Pets on a case by case basis, 1 small pet under 25lbs. $350 Non-returnable pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have any available units?
6108 Stardust Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6108 Stardust Drive S have?
Some of 6108 Stardust Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6108 Stardust Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Stardust Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Stardust Drive S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 Stardust Drive S is pet friendly.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 6108 Stardust Drive S offers parking.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 Stardust Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have a pool?
No, 6108 Stardust Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have accessible units?
No, 6108 Stardust Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Stardust Drive S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 Stardust Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 Stardust Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.
