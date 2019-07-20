All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6044 Sundown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6044 Sundown Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:51 PM

6044 Sundown Drive

6044 Sundown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6044 Sundown Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Great location! Keller ISD. Walk to Watauga Community Center and park. Established neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Split master floor plan with formal dining or second living area. New carpet and fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6044 Sundown Drive have any available units?
6044 Sundown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6044 Sundown Drive have?
Some of 6044 Sundown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6044 Sundown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6044 Sundown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 Sundown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6044 Sundown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6044 Sundown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6044 Sundown Drive offers parking.
Does 6044 Sundown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6044 Sundown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 Sundown Drive have a pool?
No, 6044 Sundown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6044 Sundown Drive have accessible units?
No, 6044 Sundown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 Sundown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6044 Sundown Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6044 Sundown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6044 Sundown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District