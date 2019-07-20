Great location! Keller ISD. Walk to Watauga Community Center and park. Established neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Split master floor plan with formal dining or second living area. New carpet and fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6044 Sundown Drive have any available units?
6044 Sundown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6044 Sundown Drive have?
Some of 6044 Sundown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6044 Sundown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6044 Sundown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.