Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6029 Robin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6029 Robin Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6029 Robin Drive
6029 Robin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6029 Robin Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
KELLER ISD!!!
Affordable Watauga 3-2-2 with fresh paint, new tops, new water heater, new flooring and generally slicked up for immediate move in.
Pets allow under 15lb only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6029 Robin Drive have any available units?
6029 Robin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6029 Robin Drive have?
Some of 6029 Robin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6029 Robin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Robin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Robin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6029 Robin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6029 Robin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6029 Robin Drive offers parking.
Does 6029 Robin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Robin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Robin Drive have a pool?
No, 6029 Robin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6029 Robin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6029 Robin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Robin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6029 Robin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6029 Robin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6029 Robin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Saginaw, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Roanoke, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Benbrook, TX
Coppell, TX
Azle, TX
Mansfield, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Burleson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District