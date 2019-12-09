All apartments in Watauga
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:37 PM

6029 DEBORAH Lane

6029 Deborah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6029 Deborah Lane, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME, 2 BATH, HOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE.
APP FEE $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 DEBORAH Lane have any available units?
6029 DEBORAH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6029 DEBORAH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6029 DEBORAH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 DEBORAH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6029 DEBORAH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6029 DEBORAH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6029 DEBORAH Lane offers parking.
Does 6029 DEBORAH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 DEBORAH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 DEBORAH Lane have a pool?
No, 6029 DEBORAH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6029 DEBORAH Lane have accessible units?
No, 6029 DEBORAH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 DEBORAH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6029 DEBORAH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6029 DEBORAH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6029 DEBORAH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

