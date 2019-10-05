All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6028 Ridgecrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6028 Ridgecrest Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:38 AM

6028 Ridgecrest Dr

6028 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6028 Ridgecrest Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,158 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 Ridgecrest Dr have any available units?
6028 Ridgecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6028 Ridgecrest Dr have?
Some of 6028 Ridgecrest Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028 Ridgecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6028 Ridgecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 Ridgecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028 Ridgecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6028 Ridgecrest Dr offer parking?
No, 6028 Ridgecrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6028 Ridgecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 Ridgecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 Ridgecrest Dr have a pool?
No, 6028 Ridgecrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6028 Ridgecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 6028 Ridgecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 Ridgecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 Ridgecrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6028 Ridgecrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6028 Ridgecrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District