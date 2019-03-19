Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6028 Birchhill Road
6028 Birchhill Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6028 Birchhill Rd, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home in Keller ISD! 3bd with lots of kitchen cabinet space. Enjoy the spacious backyard with additional storage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6028 Birchhill Road have any available units?
6028 Birchhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6028 Birchhill Road have?
Some of 6028 Birchhill Road's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6028 Birchhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6028 Birchhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 Birchhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6028 Birchhill Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6028 Birchhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6028 Birchhill Road offers parking.
Does 6028 Birchhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 Birchhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 Birchhill Road have a pool?
No, 6028 Birchhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6028 Birchhill Road have accessible units?
No, 6028 Birchhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 Birchhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 Birchhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6028 Birchhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6028 Birchhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
