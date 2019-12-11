All apartments in Watauga
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:14 AM

6025 Lindy Lane

6025 Lindy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6025 Lindy Lane, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3-2 near shopping, schools. Tons of potential. Large family room with fireplace. RV Parking and Hook up on the side. New Carpet in Bedrooms New Flooring in Living Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Lindy Lane have any available units?
6025 Lindy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6025 Lindy Lane have?
Some of 6025 Lindy Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Lindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Lindy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Lindy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6025 Lindy Lane offers parking.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have a pool?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have accessible units?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Lindy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

