Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6025 Lindy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6025 Lindy Lane
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:14 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6025 Lindy Lane
6025 Lindy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6025 Lindy Lane, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3-2 near shopping, schools. Tons of potential. Large family room with fireplace. RV Parking and Hook up on the side. New Carpet in Bedrooms New Flooring in Living Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have any available units?
6025 Lindy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 6025 Lindy Lane have?
Some of 6025 Lindy Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6025 Lindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Lindy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Lindy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6025 Lindy Lane offers parking.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have a pool?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have accessible units?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Lindy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 Lindy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6025 Lindy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Hurst, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Saginaw, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Roanoke, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Benbrook, TX
Coppell, TX
Azle, TX
Mansfield, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Burleson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District