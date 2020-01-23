All apartments in Watauga
Last updated January 23 2020 at 2:50 PM

6024 Hillglen Drive

6024 Hillglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6024 Hillglen Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1,392 sqft, 1 story home in Watauga! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 Hillglen Drive have any available units?
6024 Hillglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6024 Hillglen Drive have?
Some of 6024 Hillglen Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Hillglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Hillglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Hillglen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6024 Hillglen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6024 Hillglen Drive offer parking?
No, 6024 Hillglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6024 Hillglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Hillglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Hillglen Drive have a pool?
No, 6024 Hillglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6024 Hillglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6024 Hillglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Hillglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Hillglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6024 Hillglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6024 Hillglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

