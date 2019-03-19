All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6012 Dusty Road

6012 Dusty Road · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Dusty Road, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,180 sf home is located in Watauga, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Dusty Road have any available units?
6012 Dusty Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6012 Dusty Road have?
Some of 6012 Dusty Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Dusty Road currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Dusty Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Dusty Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 Dusty Road is pet friendly.
Does 6012 Dusty Road offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Dusty Road offers parking.
Does 6012 Dusty Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 Dusty Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Dusty Road have a pool?
No, 6012 Dusty Road does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Dusty Road have accessible units?
No, 6012 Dusty Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Dusty Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 Dusty Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 Dusty Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6012 Dusty Road does not have units with air conditioning.

