All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6008 Whitley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6008 Whitley Rd
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

6008 Whitley Rd

6008 Whitley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6008 Whitley Road, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d100016079 ---- Adorable home located in a great area with great access to major shopping restaurants and freeways. Nice vinyl hardwood floors in kitchen/dining area with cute bay window. Kitchen is open concept with island and granite counter tops.To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Granite Countertops Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Whitley Rd have any available units?
6008 Whitley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6008 Whitley Rd have?
Some of 6008 Whitley Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Whitley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Whitley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Whitley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 Whitley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6008 Whitley Rd offer parking?
No, 6008 Whitley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6008 Whitley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Whitley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Whitley Rd have a pool?
No, 6008 Whitley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Whitley Rd have accessible units?
No, 6008 Whitley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Whitley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 Whitley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6008 Whitley Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6008 Whitley Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District