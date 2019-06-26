6008 Whitley Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d100016079 ---- Adorable home located in a great area with great access to major shopping restaurants and freeways. Nice vinyl hardwood floors in kitchen/dining area with cute bay window. Kitchen is open concept with island and granite counter tops.To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Granite Countertops Pets Allowed W & D Connection