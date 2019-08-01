All apartments in Watauga
Last updated August 1 2019 at 9:58 AM

5944 Sundown Drive

5944 Sundown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5944 Sundown Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable Three Bedroom! - Kids attend Keller ISD in this 3/2/2 Watauga home. Roomy bedrooms, one living and two eating areas. Kitchen offers breakfast bar and electric cooking. Available for a quick move in.

(RLNE4233585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5944 Sundown Drive have any available units?
5944 Sundown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5944 Sundown Drive have?
Some of 5944 Sundown Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5944 Sundown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5944 Sundown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5944 Sundown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5944 Sundown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5944 Sundown Drive offer parking?
No, 5944 Sundown Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5944 Sundown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5944 Sundown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5944 Sundown Drive have a pool?
No, 5944 Sundown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5944 Sundown Drive have accessible units?
No, 5944 Sundown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5944 Sundown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5944 Sundown Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5944 Sundown Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5944 Sundown Drive has units with air conditioning.

