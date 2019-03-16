All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:19 PM

5937 Hillview Dr

5937 Hillview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5937 Hillview Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a40a8de006 ----
Gorgeous home features a 4 bedroom with study and gorgeous pool located in Keller ISD! The beautiful master suite is located downstairs and includes a large bathroom with double sinks, large walk in closet and separate garden tub and shower. Home features plenty of natural light that illuminates the main living areas by day and a gas fireplace to keep it cozy at night. Stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops showcase the kitchen that also features a breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and window seating. The upstairs holds the second living area, three bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath. Weekly pool maintenance included in lease price! Call or text today to view this beautiful home, it wont last long! HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE EMAIL RENEE@WESTROMGROUP.COM OR CALL/TEXT 817-380-4644.

Disposal
Granite Countertops
In Ground Pool
Stainless Appliances
Storage Shed
W & D Connection
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Hillview Dr have any available units?
5937 Hillview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5937 Hillview Dr have?
Some of 5937 Hillview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Hillview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Hillview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Hillview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5937 Hillview Dr is not pet friendly.
Does 5937 Hillview Dr offer parking?
No, 5937 Hillview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5937 Hillview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5937 Hillview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Hillview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5937 Hillview Dr has a pool.
Does 5937 Hillview Dr have accessible units?
No, 5937 Hillview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Hillview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5937 Hillview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5937 Hillview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5937 Hillview Dr has units with air conditioning.

