5937 Hillview Dr

Gorgeous home features a 4 bedroom with study and gorgeous pool located in Keller ISD! The beautiful master suite is located downstairs and includes a large bathroom with double sinks, large walk in closet and separate garden tub and shower. Home features plenty of natural light that illuminates the main living areas by day and a gas fireplace to keep it cozy at night. Stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops showcase the kitchen that also features a breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and window seating. The upstairs holds the second living area, three bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath. Weekly pool maintenance included in lease price! Call or text today to view this beautiful home, it wont last long! HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE EMAIL RENEE@WESTROMGROUP.COM OR CALL/TEXT 817-380-4644.



