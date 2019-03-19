All apartments in Watauga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5932 Lalagray Lane

5932 Lalagray Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5932 Lalagray Lane, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,367 sf home is located in Watauga, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Lalagray Lane have any available units?
5932 Lalagray Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5932 Lalagray Lane have?
Some of 5932 Lalagray Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Lalagray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Lalagray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Lalagray Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 Lalagray Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5932 Lalagray Lane offer parking?
No, 5932 Lalagray Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5932 Lalagray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Lalagray Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Lalagray Lane have a pool?
No, 5932 Lalagray Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Lalagray Lane have accessible units?
No, 5932 Lalagray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Lalagray Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 Lalagray Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 Lalagray Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5932 Lalagray Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

