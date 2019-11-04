All apartments in Watauga
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:49 PM

5929 Birchill Road

5929 Birchill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5929 Birchill Road, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,060 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE5287423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5929 Birchill Road have any available units?
5929 Birchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5929 Birchill Road have?
Some of 5929 Birchill Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5929 Birchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5929 Birchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 Birchill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5929 Birchill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5929 Birchill Road offer parking?
No, 5929 Birchill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5929 Birchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 Birchill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 Birchill Road have a pool?
Yes, 5929 Birchill Road has a pool.
Does 5929 Birchill Road have accessible units?
No, 5929 Birchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 Birchill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5929 Birchill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5929 Birchill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5929 Birchill Road has units with air conditioning.

