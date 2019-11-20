Rent Calculator
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5913 Shipp Drive
5913 Shipp Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5913 Shipp Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Update with fresh paint, newer carpet, newer faux wood floors, granite counters in kitchen, fresh cabinets painted white, tiled kitchen and baths. Fenced yard. Storage building. Garage. Walk to Elementary. easy access to freeway and work.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5913 Shipp Drive have any available units?
5913 Shipp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 5913 Shipp Drive have?
Some of 5913 Shipp Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5913 Shipp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Shipp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Shipp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Shipp Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 5913 Shipp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Shipp Drive offers parking.
Does 5913 Shipp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Shipp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Shipp Drive have a pool?
No, 5913 Shipp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Shipp Drive have accessible units?
No, 5913 Shipp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Shipp Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Shipp Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Shipp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 Shipp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
