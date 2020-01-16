All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5913 Birchill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5913 Birchill Road
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:47 PM

5913 Birchill Road

5913 Birchill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5913 Birchill Road, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
KELLER SCHOOLS! Nice 3 bedroom home in great Watauga location convenient to schools and a park. New paint, countertops, tile and flooring. Nicely landscaped treed yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Birchill Road have any available units?
5913 Birchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 5913 Birchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Birchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Birchill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Birchill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5913 Birchill Road offer parking?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have a pool?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have accessible units?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Birchill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District