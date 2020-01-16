Rent Calculator
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:47 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5913 Birchill Road
5913 Birchill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5913 Birchill Road, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
KELLER SCHOOLS! Nice 3 bedroom home in great Watauga location convenient to schools and a park. New paint, countertops, tile and flooring. Nicely landscaped treed yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5913 Birchill Road have any available units?
5913 Birchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
Is 5913 Birchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Birchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Birchill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Birchill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 5913 Birchill Road offer parking?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have a pool?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have accessible units?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Birchill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Birchill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 Birchill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
