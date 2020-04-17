All apartments in Watauga
Watauga, TX
5909 Cimarron Trail
5909 Cimarron Trail

5909 Cimarron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5909 Cimarron Trail, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, white appliances with an electric stove! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Cimarron Trail have any available units?
5909 Cimarron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5909 Cimarron Trail have?
Some of 5909 Cimarron Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Cimarron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Cimarron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Cimarron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 Cimarron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5909 Cimarron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5909 Cimarron Trail offers parking.
Does 5909 Cimarron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Cimarron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Cimarron Trail have a pool?
No, 5909 Cimarron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Cimarron Trail have accessible units?
No, 5909 Cimarron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Cimarron Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 Cimarron Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 Cimarron Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 Cimarron Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

