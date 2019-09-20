Rent Calculator
All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5833 Lance Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5833 Lance Ct
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5833 Lance Ct
5833 Lance Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5833 Lance Court, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4/2 home in Haltom City has been updated with new paint, flooring and fixtures! Large living areas and shaded backyard make this the perfect family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5833 Lance Ct have any available units?
5833 Lance Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 5833 Lance Ct have?
Some of 5833 Lance Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5833 Lance Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Lance Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Lance Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 Lance Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5833 Lance Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Lance Ct offers parking.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 Lance Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have a pool?
No, 5833 Lance Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have accessible units?
No, 5833 Lance Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Lance Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5833 Lance Ct has units with air conditioning.
