5833 Lance Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 4/2 home in Haltom City has been updated with new paint, flooring and fixtures! Large living areas and shaded backyard make this the perfect family home.