Watauga, TX
5833 Lance Ct
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

5833 Lance Ct

5833 Lance Court · No Longer Available
Location

5833 Lance Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4/2 home in Haltom City has been updated with new paint, flooring and fixtures! Large living areas and shaded backyard make this the perfect family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Lance Ct have any available units?
5833 Lance Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5833 Lance Ct have?
Some of 5833 Lance Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Lance Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Lance Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Lance Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 Lance Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5833 Lance Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Lance Ct offers parking.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 Lance Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have a pool?
No, 5833 Lance Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have accessible units?
No, 5833 Lance Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Lance Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5833 Lance Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5833 Lance Ct has units with air conditioning.

