All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5817 Kennedy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5817 Kennedy Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:45 PM

5817 Kennedy Street

5817 Kennedy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5817 Kennedy Street, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 Kennedy Street have any available units?
5817 Kennedy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 5817 Kennedy Street currently offering any rent specials?
5817 Kennedy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 Kennedy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5817 Kennedy Street is pet friendly.
Does 5817 Kennedy Street offer parking?
No, 5817 Kennedy Street does not offer parking.
Does 5817 Kennedy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5817 Kennedy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 Kennedy Street have a pool?
No, 5817 Kennedy Street does not have a pool.
Does 5817 Kennedy Street have accessible units?
No, 5817 Kennedy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 Kennedy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5817 Kennedy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5817 Kennedy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5817 Kennedy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District