Last updated December 9 2019 at 4:38 PM

5808 Rosalyn Drive

5808 Rosalyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Rosalyn Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Updated 3 Bed 2 bath in North Fort Worth, located just North of 820 and East of 35. The whole home has been updated and looks brand new. If you sign the lease on or before Dec 20th, you will get 1 FREE Month! RENT: $1700.00/month, 1,244 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Rosalyn Drive have any available units?
5808 Rosalyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 5808 Rosalyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Rosalyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Rosalyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Rosalyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5808 Rosalyn Drive offer parking?
No, 5808 Rosalyn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Rosalyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Rosalyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Rosalyn Drive have a pool?
No, 5808 Rosalyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Rosalyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5808 Rosalyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Rosalyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Rosalyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Rosalyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Rosalyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

