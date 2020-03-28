All apartments in Watauga
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5758 Haney Court
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

5758 Haney Court

5758 Haney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5758 Haney Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Watauga has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home. Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5758 Haney Court have any available units?
5758 Haney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5758 Haney Court have?
Some of 5758 Haney Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5758 Haney Court currently offering any rent specials?
5758 Haney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5758 Haney Court pet-friendly?
No, 5758 Haney Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5758 Haney Court offer parking?
Yes, 5758 Haney Court offers parking.
Does 5758 Haney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5758 Haney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5758 Haney Court have a pool?
No, 5758 Haney Court does not have a pool.
Does 5758 Haney Court have accessible units?
No, 5758 Haney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5758 Haney Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5758 Haney Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5758 Haney Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5758 Haney Court has units with air conditioning.

