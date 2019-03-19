All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5717 Rosalyn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5717 Rosalyn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5717 Rosalyn Drive

5717 Rosalyn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5717 Rosalyn Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Browning Heights North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Rosalyn Drive have any available units?
5717 Rosalyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 5717 Rosalyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Rosalyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Rosalyn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 Rosalyn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5717 Rosalyn Drive offer parking?
No, 5717 Rosalyn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5717 Rosalyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Rosalyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Rosalyn Drive have a pool?
No, 5717 Rosalyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Rosalyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5717 Rosalyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Rosalyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5717 Rosalyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5717 Rosalyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5717 Rosalyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District