All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5605 Chesapeake Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5605 Chesapeake Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5605 Chesapeake Street
5605 Chesapeake Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5605 Chesapeake Street, Watauga, TX 76148
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
CHARMING WITH HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORS. DECK WITH BUILT-IN WOOD BENCHES. VAULTED CEILINGS MAKE THIS HOME FEEL MORE SPACIOUS THAN SQUARE FOOTAGE INDICATES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5605 Chesapeake Street have any available units?
5605 Chesapeake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Watauga, TX
.
What amenities does 5605 Chesapeake Street have?
Some of 5605 Chesapeake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5605 Chesapeake Street currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Chesapeake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Chesapeake Street pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Chesapeake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Watauga
.
Does 5605 Chesapeake Street offer parking?
No, 5605 Chesapeake Street does not offer parking.
Does 5605 Chesapeake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Chesapeake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Chesapeake Street have a pool?
No, 5605 Chesapeake Street does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Chesapeake Street have accessible units?
No, 5605 Chesapeake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Chesapeake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Chesapeake Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 Chesapeake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5605 Chesapeake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
