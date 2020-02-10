All apartments in Watauga
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

5561 Spring Ridge Drive

5561 Spring Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5561 Spring Ridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,957 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open concept kitchen with room for a rollaway island. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5561 Spring Ridge Drive have any available units?
5561 Spring Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 5561 Spring Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5561 Spring Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5561 Spring Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5561 Spring Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5561 Spring Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5561 Spring Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5561 Spring Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5561 Spring Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5561 Spring Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5561 Spring Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5561 Spring Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5561 Spring Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5561 Spring Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5561 Spring Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5561 Spring Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5561 Spring Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

