Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5529 Spring Ridge Drive

5529 Spring Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5529 Spring Ridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 Spring Ridge Drive have any available units?
5529 Spring Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5529 Spring Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5529 Spring Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 Spring Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5529 Spring Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 Spring Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5529 Spring Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5529 Spring Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5529 Spring Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5529 Spring Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 Spring Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 Spring Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5529 Spring Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5529 Spring Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5529 Spring Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 Spring Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5529 Spring Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5529 Spring Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5529 Spring Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

