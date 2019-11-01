5504 Timber Ridge Court

Wonderful newly renovated 4-bedroom home in a great neighborhood with beautiful curb appeal. Backyard boast gorgeous mature fruit trees. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and is located close to shopping and major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
