Watauga, TX
5504 Timber Ridge Court
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:32 AM

5504 Timber Ridge Court

5504 Timber Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Timber Ridge Court, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful newly renovated 4-bedroom home in a great neighborhood with beautiful curb appeal. Backyard boast gorgeous mature fruit trees. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and is located close to shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Timber Ridge Court have any available units?
5504 Timber Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5504 Timber Ridge Court have?
Some of 5504 Timber Ridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Timber Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Timber Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Timber Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Timber Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5504 Timber Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 5504 Timber Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 5504 Timber Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Timber Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Timber Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 5504 Timber Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Timber Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5504 Timber Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Timber Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Timber Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 Timber Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5504 Timber Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

