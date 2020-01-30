All apartments in Watauga
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:30 AM

5300 Elmdale Drive

5300 Elmdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Elmdale Drive, Watauga, TX 76137

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,254 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Elmdale Drive have any available units?
5300 Elmdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5300 Elmdale Drive have?
Some of 5300 Elmdale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Elmdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Elmdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Elmdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Elmdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Elmdale Drive offer parking?
No, 5300 Elmdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Elmdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Elmdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Elmdale Drive have a pool?
No, 5300 Elmdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Elmdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 5300 Elmdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Elmdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Elmdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Elmdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Elmdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

