Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on 1/2 acre lot in Bosque County. Home features a 2-car metal carport and a large metal storage shed. New flooring and fresh paint plus many other touches! Walnut Springs ISD. Move in ready!



To schedule a viewing or for more details, please call 682-247-0307 or email info@stromberginvestmentgroup.com Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday by appointment only. Closed Sunday.



Application and move-in requirements (first page of app) are on our website: https://strombergpropertymanagement.com