24614 Alberti Sonata Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

24614 Alberti Sonata Dr

24614 Alberti Sonata Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24614 Alberti Sonata Dr, Waller County, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, Master bedroom Downstairs. Separate Master Bath Tub and Shower, Covered Rear Patios and Full Sod Front and Rear Yard, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Environments For Living Certified Energy Efficient. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Washer Dryer are Included.
[*** No Showing until Further Notice ***]

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click “View Details” for more information, then click “Contact Us” to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
• Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4023501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr have any available units?
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller County, TX.
What amenities does 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr have?
Some of 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr offer parking?
No, 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr does not offer parking.
Does 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr have a pool?
No, 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr have accessible units?
No, 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24614 Alberti Sonata Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
