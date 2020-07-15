All apartments in Waller County
Find more places like 24430 Bella Carolina Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waller County, TX
/
24430 Bella Carolina Court
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 PM

24430 Bella Carolina Court

24430 Bella Carolina Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24430 Bella Carolina Ct, Waller County, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2020

Deposits: 1675.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24430 Bella Carolina Court have any available units?
24430 Bella Carolina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller County, TX.
Is 24430 Bella Carolina Court currently offering any rent specials?
24430 Bella Carolina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24430 Bella Carolina Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24430 Bella Carolina Court is pet friendly.
Does 24430 Bella Carolina Court offer parking?
Yes, 24430 Bella Carolina Court offers parking.
Does 24430 Bella Carolina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24430 Bella Carolina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24430 Bella Carolina Court have a pool?
No, 24430 Bella Carolina Court does not have a pool.
Does 24430 Bella Carolina Court have accessible units?
No, 24430 Bella Carolina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24430 Bella Carolina Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24430 Bella Carolina Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24430 Bella Carolina Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24430 Bella Carolina Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circle K
650 Donoho Street
Hempstead, TX 77445
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr
Brookshire, TX 77423

Similar Pages

Waller County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TXMissouri City, TX
Humble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXSealy, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellville, TXPecan Grove, TX
Tomball, TXBrenham, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TXBellaire, TXWharton, TXHuntsville, TXManvel, TXFriendswood, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine