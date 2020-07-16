All apartments in Waller County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:33 PM

24426 Bella Carolina Ct

24426 Bella Carolina Ct · (888) 376-0237
Location

24426 Bella Carolina Ct, Waller County, TX 77493

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Guardian II plan is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2020

Deposits: $1,525.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24426 Bella Carolina Ct have any available units?
24426 Bella Carolina Ct has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24426 Bella Carolina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24426 Bella Carolina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24426 Bella Carolina Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 24426 Bella Carolina Ct is pet friendly.
Does 24426 Bella Carolina Ct offer parking?
No, 24426 Bella Carolina Ct does not offer parking.
Does 24426 Bella Carolina Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24426 Bella Carolina Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24426 Bella Carolina Ct have a pool?
No, 24426 Bella Carolina Ct does not have a pool.
Does 24426 Bella Carolina Ct have accessible units?
No, 24426 Bella Carolina Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24426 Bella Carolina Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 24426 Bella Carolina Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24426 Bella Carolina Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 24426 Bella Carolina Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
