Home
/
Waller County, TX
/
24411 Bella Carolina Ct
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

24411 Bella Carolina Ct

24411 Bella Carolina Ct · No Longer Available
Location

24411 Bella Carolina Ct, Waller County, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $1,600.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24411 Bella Carolina Ct have any available units?
24411 Bella Carolina Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller County, TX.
Is 24411 Bella Carolina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24411 Bella Carolina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24411 Bella Carolina Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 24411 Bella Carolina Ct is pet friendly.
Does 24411 Bella Carolina Ct offer parking?
Yes, 24411 Bella Carolina Ct offers parking.
Does 24411 Bella Carolina Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24411 Bella Carolina Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24411 Bella Carolina Ct have a pool?
No, 24411 Bella Carolina Ct does not have a pool.
Does 24411 Bella Carolina Ct have accessible units?
No, 24411 Bella Carolina Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24411 Bella Carolina Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 24411 Bella Carolina Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24411 Bella Carolina Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 24411 Bella Carolina Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
