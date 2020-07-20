All apartments in Waller County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

24311 Dolce Marina Ct

24311 Dolce Marina Ct · No Longer Available
Location

24311 Dolce Marina Ct, Waller County, TX 77493

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Katy Home For Lease | New Construction - Property Id: 223699

List by: Camillo Properties

Call, Text, or hit the contact button to schedule a tour!
832-236-5130

Never lived in!

The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223699
Property Id 223699

(RLNE5558883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

