24311 Dolce Marina Ct

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed new construction garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage new construction

Katy Home For Lease | New Construction - Property Id: 223699



List by: Camillo Properties



Call, Text, or hit the contact button to schedule a tour!

832-236-5130



Never lived in!



The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223699

Property Id 223699



(RLNE5558883)