All apartments in Waller County
Find more places like 24010 Avogadro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waller County, TX
/
24010 Avogadro Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

24010 Avogadro Dr

24010 Avogadro Dr · (832) 236-5130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24010 Avogadro Dr, Waller County, TX 77493

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Katy Home For Lease |Lawn Mowing Included! - Property Id: 300586

Listed By: Camillo Properties

Please call, text or hit the contact button to schedule a tour. 832-236-5130

***No broken leases or evictions. Must clear a criminal background check. Income 3x the rent. Must be employed. Credit - no open collections***

The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/24010-avogadro-dr-katy-tx/300586
Property Id 300586

(RLNE5969684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24010 Avogadro Dr have any available units?
24010 Avogadro Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24010 Avogadro Dr have?
Some of 24010 Avogadro Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24010 Avogadro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24010 Avogadro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24010 Avogadro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24010 Avogadro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24010 Avogadro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24010 Avogadro Dr offers parking.
Does 24010 Avogadro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24010 Avogadro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24010 Avogadro Dr have a pool?
No, 24010 Avogadro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24010 Avogadro Dr have accessible units?
No, 24010 Avogadro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24010 Avogadro Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24010 Avogadro Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 24010 Avogadro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24010 Avogadro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 24010 Avogadro Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circle K
650 Donoho Street
Hempstead, TX 77445
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr
Brookshire, TX 77423

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TXMissouri City, TX
Humble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXSealy, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellville, TXPecan Grove, TX
Tomball, TXBrenham, TXJersey Village, TXAlvin, TXBellaire, TXWharton, TXHuntsville, TXManvel, TXFriendswood, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity