Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Katy Home For Lease |Lawn Mowing Included! - Property Id: 300586



Listed By: Camillo Properties



Please call, text or hit the contact button to schedule a tour. 832-236-5130



***No broken leases or evictions. Must clear a criminal background check. Income 3x the rent. Must be employed. Credit - no open collections***



The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/24010-avogadro-dr-katy-tx/300586

Property Id 300586



(RLNE5969684)