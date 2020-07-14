All apartments in Waco
Find more places like Meadows.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

Meadows

4300 Meyers Ln · (254) 231-0626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX 76705
Lacy-Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 8

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1510 · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1408 · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadows.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to The Meadows Apartments, where quality and comfort meet! This unique, friendly community reminds you of a small town setting where neighbors know each other by name. Enjoy a park-like setting away from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Waco at Meadows. This two-story community offers onsite clothing care facilities, which saves you time-consuming trips to the laundromat. Grill something for dinner under the shade of the trees, or work on your tan by one of the two outdoor swimming pools. If it gets too warm, head back inside and cool down with individually-controlled air conditioning. Your kitchen also comes fully- equipped with a frost-free refrigerator and a microwave. Find peace of mind at Meadows with 24-hour emergency maintenance and onsite management.\n\nOur friendly community is conveniently located in Waco, Texas. We offer a variety of floorplans to fit any lifestyle. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at The Meadows Apartments and we are excited for you to join our community! Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $300 (1 bedroom), $200 - $400 (2 bedroom) -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 1 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadows have any available units?
Meadows has 18 units available starting at $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadows have?
Some of Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Meadows offers parking.
Does Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Meadows has a pool.
Does Meadows have accessible units?
No, Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
