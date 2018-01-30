All apartments in Waco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

Cambridge

1321 South 11th Street · (254) 224-6549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX 76706
Baylor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1321 S. 11th St. - 509 sq.ft. · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr maintenance
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - You’ll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.

Whether a student or a working professional, you’ll enjoy convenient access to everything Waco has to offer, including Baylor University, Downtown Waco, and even Bears Football.

Our professional & personable staff is dedicated to providing exemplary service to our residents. The communities boast 24/7 maintenance to take care of any emergency needs. All three are ped friendly properties that welcome dogs* and cats.

Contact us today to see why University Courtyard, Bear Landing, or Commodore Condos should be your next home.

An Allied Property Management Community

(RLNE4164950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge have any available units?
Cambridge has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge have?
Some of Cambridge's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge offer parking?
No, Cambridge does not offer parking.
Does Cambridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cambridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge have a pool?
No, Cambridge does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge have accessible units?
No, Cambridge does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Cambridge does not have units with dishwashers.
