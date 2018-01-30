Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr maintenance

Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - You’ll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.



Whether a student or a working professional, you’ll enjoy convenient access to everything Waco has to offer, including Baylor University, Downtown Waco, and even Bears Football.



Our professional & personable staff is dedicated to providing exemplary service to our residents. The communities boast 24/7 maintenance to take care of any emergency needs. All three are ped friendly properties that welcome dogs* and cats.



Contact us today to see why University Courtyard, Bear Landing, or Commodore Condos should be your next home.



An Allied Property Management Community



