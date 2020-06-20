Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

9117 Royal Lane Available 06/15/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.



(RLNE5796516)