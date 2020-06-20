All apartments in Waco
9117 Royal Lane

9117 Royal Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9117 Royal Ln, Waco, TX 76712
West Waco

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
9117 Royal Lane Available 06/15/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE5796516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 Royal Lane have any available units?
9117 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waco, TX.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9117 Royal Lane have?
Some of 9117 Royal Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Royal Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9117 Royal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9117 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9117 Royal Lane does offer parking.
Does 9117 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 9117 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9117 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 9117 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9117 Royal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
