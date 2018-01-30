All apartments in Waco
Find more places like 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waco, TX
/
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202

8824 Old Mcgregor Road · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waco
See all
West Waco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX 76712
West Waco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; it’s a lifestyle. With only forty-four (44) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.

Our two-bedroom / one-bathroom floor plans are strategically designed for comfortable living. The open concept living area is a designer’s dream with wood burning fireplaces and cathedral like ceilings (available in our upstairs apartments). You will be impressed with our large closets and pantry along with full size washer/dryer connections. Private patio(s) or balconies offer an opportunity to enjoy outdoor living. A community swimming pool is also available for lazy summer days.

The Depot Apartment Homes are located within the Midway ISD network. They are easily accessible to Waco Dr., Hwy-6 and IH-35. With shopping dining, medical and daycare located near this community, convenience awaits you.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be general representation of the properties. You must call the office to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application.

(RLNE5335063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 have any available units?
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 have?
Some of 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 currently offering any rent specials?
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 is pet friendly.
Does 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 offer parking?
No, 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 does not offer parking.
Does 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 have a pool?
Yes, 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 has a pool.
Does 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 have accessible units?
No, 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir
Waco, TX 76706
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr
Waco, TX 76711
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy
Waco, TX 76712
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr
Waco, TX 76712
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd
Waco, TX 76712
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln
Waco, TX 76705
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave
Waco, TX 76711

Similar Pages

Waco 1 BedroomsWaco 2 Bedrooms
Waco Apartments with ParkingWaco Dog Friendly Apartments
Waco Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Killeen, TXTemple, TXWaxahachie, TXCleburne, TX
Copperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXCorsicana, TXEnnis, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

KendrickWest Waco
Landon BranchParkdale Viking Hills
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

McLennan Community CollegeTexas State Technical College
Baylor UniversityCentral Texas College
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity