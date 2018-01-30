8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; it’s a lifestyle. With only forty-four (44) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.



Our two-bedroom / one-bathroom floor plans are strategically designed for comfortable living. The open concept living area is a designer’s dream with wood burning fireplaces and cathedral like ceilings (available in our upstairs apartments). You will be impressed with our large closets and pantry along with full size washer/dryer connections. Private patio(s) or balconies offer an opportunity to enjoy outdoor living. A community swimming pool is also available for lazy summer days.



The Depot Apartment Homes are located within the Midway ISD network. They are easily accessible to Waco Dr., Hwy-6 and IH-35. With shopping dining, medical and daycare located near this community, convenience awaits you.



