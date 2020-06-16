Amenities
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage. Property features, tiled kitchen counters and backsplash, kitchen island and breakfast bar, espresso cabinets, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED, tile flooring in living, kitchen & bathrooms. Designer colors throughout, decorative lighting & fixtures, full size washer & dryer connections with WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, window treatments, fenced back yard, sprinkler system, professionally maintained grounds, brick/stone elevation and much more. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!
(RLNE3291385)