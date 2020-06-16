All apartments in Waco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3732 Vista Cove Dr.

3732 Vista Cove Dr · (972) 379-7368
Location

3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX 76706
Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3732 Vista Cove Dr. · Avail. Jun 29

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage. Property features, tiled kitchen counters and backsplash, kitchen island and breakfast bar, espresso cabinets, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED, tile flooring in living, kitchen & bathrooms. Designer colors throughout, decorative lighting & fixtures, full size washer & dryer connections with WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, window treatments, fenced back yard, sprinkler system, professionally maintained grounds, brick/stone elevation and much more. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

(RLNE3291385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 Vista Cove Dr. have any available units?
3732 Vista Cove Dr. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 Vista Cove Dr. have?
Some of 3732 Vista Cove Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 Vista Cove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3732 Vista Cove Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 Vista Cove Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3732 Vista Cove Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3732 Vista Cove Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3732 Vista Cove Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3732 Vista Cove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 Vista Cove Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 Vista Cove Dr. have a pool?
No, 3732 Vista Cove Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3732 Vista Cove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3732 Vista Cove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 Vista Cove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3732 Vista Cove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
