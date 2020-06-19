Rent Calculator
Waco, TX
3712 Lasker
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
3712 Lasker
3712 Lasker Avenue
No Longer Available
3712 Lasker Avenue, Waco, TX 76707
Heart of Texas
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
central air/heat, appliances, 1 car carport, additional storage.
NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3712 Lasker have any available units?
3712 Lasker doesn't have any available units at this time.
Waco, TX
.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
Waco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3712 Lasker have?
Some of 3712 Lasker's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and extra storage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3712 Lasker currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Lasker isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Lasker pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Lasker is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Waco
.
Does 3712 Lasker offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Lasker does offer parking.
Does 3712 Lasker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Lasker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Lasker have a pool?
No, 3712 Lasker does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Lasker have accessible units?
No, 3712 Lasker does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Lasker have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Lasker does not have units with dishwashers.
