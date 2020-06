Amenities

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!



This 4 br/2ba newly remodeled house sits just blocks from Cameron Park. It has a spacious open floor plan with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, central heat & air and fenced back yard with a covered carport.

Renters insurance is required.

MUST CALL YOLANDA TO SCHEDULE A TIME TO VIEW HOME 254-714-1000.