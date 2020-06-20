Rent Calculator
All apartments in Waco
Home
/
Waco, TX
/
2021 Windsor Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2021 Windsor Ave
2021 Windsor Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Waco
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location
2021 Windsor Avenue, Waco, TX 76708
North Waco
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fenced, extra storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 Windsor Ave have any available units?
2021 Windsor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waco, TX
.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Waco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2021 Windsor Ave have?
Some of 2021 Windsor Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2021 Windsor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Windsor Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Windsor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Windsor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Windsor Ave offer parking?
No, 2021 Windsor Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Windsor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Windsor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Windsor Ave have a pool?
No, 2021 Windsor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Windsor Ave have accessible units?
No, 2021 Windsor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Windsor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Windsor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road
Waco, TX 76706
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy
Waco, TX 76712
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave
Waco, TX 76701
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd
Waco, TX 76712
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln
Waco, TX 76705
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave
Waco, TX 76711
