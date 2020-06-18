Sign Up
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:34 AM
1903 S 11th St
1903 South 11th Street
·
(254) 759-8027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1903 South 11th Street, Waco, TX 76706
Baylor
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Super Cute Duplex. Electricity, water, cable/internet included!
Spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1903 S 11th St have any available units?
1903 S 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waco, TX
.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Waco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1903 S 11th St have?
Some of 1903 S 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1903 S 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
1903 S 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 S 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 S 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 1903 S 11th St offer parking?
No, 1903 S 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 1903 S 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 S 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 S 11th St have a pool?
No, 1903 S 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 1903 S 11th St have accessible units?
No, 1903 S 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 S 11th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 S 11th St has units with dishwashers.
