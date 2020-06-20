All apartments in Waco
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1410 Chapel Ridge

1410 Chapel Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Chapel Ridge Rd, Waco, TX 76712
West Waco

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport. This property is in Midway ISD and located very close to the high school, property under City of Waco utilities, and easy access to Hewitt drive with many restaurants.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE5788798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Chapel Ridge have any available units?
1410 Chapel Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waco, TX.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Chapel Ridge have?
Some of 1410 Chapel Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Chapel Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Chapel Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Chapel Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Chapel Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Chapel Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Chapel Ridge does offer parking.
Does 1410 Chapel Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Chapel Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Chapel Ridge have a pool?
No, 1410 Chapel Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Chapel Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1410 Chapel Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Chapel Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Chapel Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
