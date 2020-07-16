All apartments in Waco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1211 Phoenix Trail

1211 Phoenix · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
Location

1211 Phoenix, Waco, TX 76657

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1211 Phoenix Trail · Avail. Aug 11

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1211 Phoenix Trail Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, updated appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE4034750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Phoenix Trail have any available units?
1211 Phoenix Trail has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Phoenix Trail have?
Some of 1211 Phoenix Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Phoenix Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Phoenix Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Phoenix Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Phoenix Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Phoenix Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Phoenix Trail offers parking.
Does 1211 Phoenix Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Phoenix Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Phoenix Trail have a pool?
No, 1211 Phoenix Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Phoenix Trail have accessible units?
No, 1211 Phoenix Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Phoenix Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Phoenix Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
