Vidor, TX
115 University St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

115 University St

115 University Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 University Street, Vidor, TX 77662

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated property with brand new everything! - This house features new flooring, a great backyard and is nested in a very quiet neighborhood. Call today since it wont last long! 832-930-8300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 University St have any available units?
115 University St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vidor, TX.
Is 115 University St currently offering any rent specials?
115 University St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 University St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 University St is pet friendly.
Does 115 University St offer parking?
No, 115 University St does not offer parking.
Does 115 University St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 University St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 University St have a pool?
No, 115 University St does not have a pool.
Does 115 University St have accessible units?
No, 115 University St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 University St have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 University St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 University St have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 University St does not have units with air conditioning.
