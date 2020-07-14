All apartments in Victoria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Windsor Park

Open Now until 6pm
3001 Arroyo Dr · (972) 905-3861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 Arroyo Dr, Victoria, TX 77901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-305 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1-307 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1-203 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-606 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1-1006 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
package receiving
Welcome to Windsor Park, the premier apartments in Victoria, Texas. Experience the good life when you live with us in the heart of Victoria! Our refined apartment community comes fully loaded with everything you need for maintenance-free living, including spacious one and two-bedroom layouts, upgraded flooring, private patios and balconies, a cozy fireplace, a swimming pool, a clothing care center, and more. Our on-site management professionals will ensure that your needs are always met, and our 24-hour maintenance team is always available for assistance. We also welcome pets and are a recommended community for students and faculty members of the nearby University of Houston Victoria. If unparalleled apartment living complete with all the extras is what you seek, join us at Windsor Park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Park have any available units?
Windsor Park has 5 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Victoria, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Park have?
Some of Windsor Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Park currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Park is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Park offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Park offers parking.
Does Windsor Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Park have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Park has a pool.
Does Windsor Park have accessible units?
No, Windsor Park does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Park has units with dishwashers.
