Victoria Station

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: 1 Applicant: $40, 2 Applicants: $45, Guarantor $20
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $1/month, Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: 85 lbs, aggressive breed