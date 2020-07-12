All apartments in Victoria
Victoria Station

1701 Victoria Station Dr · (361) 541-6846
Location

1701 Victoria Station Dr, Victoria, TX 77904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-1011 · Avail. Aug 12

$777

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 5-506 · Avail. now

$777

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 5-507 · Avail. Aug 12

$777

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-905 · Avail. now

$989

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 15-1515 · Avail. Aug 12

$989

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 11-1102 · Avail. now

$989

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Victoria Station.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
From our spacious one and two bedroom apartments, you will find our dedication to service unsurpassed and our quality unparalleled. We are located at the heart of Victoria, near convenient shopping and fine restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: 1 Applicant: $40, 2 Applicants: $45, Guarantor $20
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $1/month, Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: 85 lbs, aggressive breed
Cats
restrictions: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Victoria Station have any available units?
Victoria Station has 23 units available starting at $777 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Victoria, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Victoria Station have?
Some of Victoria Station's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Victoria Station currently offering any rent specials?
Victoria Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Victoria Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Victoria Station is pet friendly.
Does Victoria Station offer parking?
Yes, Victoria Station offers parking.
Does Victoria Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Victoria Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Victoria Station have a pool?
Yes, Victoria Station has a pool.
Does Victoria Station have accessible units?
No, Victoria Station does not have accessible units.
Does Victoria Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Victoria Station has units with dishwashers.
