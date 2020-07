Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill online portal volleyball court

Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle. Each of our one and two-bedroom apartments feature well-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. When you step outside of your front door, you can head on over to our sand volleyball court or picnic area with barbecue grills for the ultimate in outdoor entertainment. Best of all, we are a pet-friendly community that welcomes all of your furry family members. Enjoy a slice of the good life when you reside at Summerstone Apartments! Click the "Contact" tab to inquire further.