Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible garage parking gym business center clubhouse internet access pool table

GREAT VICTORIA LOCATION

Welcome home to The Colony. We are a beautiful apartment home community nestled in Victoria, Texas. Our location places us just a short trip from the Texas Zoo, wonderful schools, and serene parks. We are only minutes away from the Zac Lentz Parkway so your commuting troubles will be a thing of the past.



We here at The Colony are dedicated to providing you with the very best in apartment home living. We are proud to offer six floor plans with one, two, and three bedrooms. They are filled with tremendous amenities such as a spacious walk-in closet, a washer and dryer, and a balcony or patio. Bring your pets because we are pet-friendly.



We provide an atmosphere of relaxation and convenience with our superb community amenities. Unwind in our clubhouse and billiards room, get your work done with the help of our business center with copy and fax services, or work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Use our picnic and barbecue area to enjoy a nice meal outside. Come and see why The Colony is the best-kept secret in Victoria, Texas.